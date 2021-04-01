Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Issues Earnings Results

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $494.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,400 shares of company stock worth $542,790. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.