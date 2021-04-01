Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Issues Earnings Results

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.
Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $494.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.
About Greenlane
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.
