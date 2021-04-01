Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.79

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

GNCGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

