Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

GNCGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GNCGY stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

