Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GEBRF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 11,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.42.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
