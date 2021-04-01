Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GEBRF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 11,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

