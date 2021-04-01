Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 582,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GRAY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 11,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,851. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

