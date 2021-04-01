Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of GGG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. Graco has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Graco by 28.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Graco by 344.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

