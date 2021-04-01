Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of GGG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. Graco has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Graco by 28.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Graco by 344.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
