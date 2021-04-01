Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.89.

TSE FOOD traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.63. 253,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$626.84 million and a P/E ratio of -332.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$3.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

