good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on good natured Products in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of good natured Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get good natured Products alerts:

SLGBF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 155,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07. good natured Products has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.00.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.