Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

GSS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 47,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,015. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $355.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

