Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.
GSS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 47,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,015. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $355.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
