goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,284.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. goeasy has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

