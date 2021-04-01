Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 319,500 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,500 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 254.9% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTS stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $512.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

