Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 240.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.