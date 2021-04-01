Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 3,370 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after buying an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,564,000 after acquiring an additional 117,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after acquiring an additional 104,012 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 167,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 90,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,809,000 after purchasing an additional 86,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $103.73 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,789.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $186,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,772. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

