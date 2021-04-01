Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.69.

LULU stock opened at $306.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.77 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.45 and a 200-day moving average of $335.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

