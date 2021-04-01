Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $507.25 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.59 and a 1 year high of $512.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

