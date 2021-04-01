Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.50 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,489 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTI shares. AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.72 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

