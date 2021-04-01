Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 269.11 ($3.52).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 284.20 ($3.71). 22,751,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,202,414. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30). The stock has a market cap of £37.87 billion and a PE ratio of -19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.21.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.