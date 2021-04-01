GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.69 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

