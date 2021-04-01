Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GVDBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $3,884.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,848.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4,070.10. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $2,945.00 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

