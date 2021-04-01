GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.44

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 10102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 326,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.