GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $919.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $919.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $942.40 million and the lowest is $897.75 million. GFL Environmental posted sales of $694.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,224. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

