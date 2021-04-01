Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 7.4%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares were up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 458,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,294,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 22,098.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gevo by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 132,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

