Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 7.4%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares were up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 458,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,294,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 22,098.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gevo by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 132,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
