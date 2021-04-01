Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Holdings Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,409 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Geron by 14.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $503.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

