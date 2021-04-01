GeoCoin Price Up 60% This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $22,658.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00049837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00335269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,592.90 or 0.99836594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00107841 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.