Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.05. Genel Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of £477.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Get Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Genel Energy plc (GENL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. Genel Energy plc (GENL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.