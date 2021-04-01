Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $5,024,300.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $478,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 2,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $16,680.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $244,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $246,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $239,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 17,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $141,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $229,800.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $249,300.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $259,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $352,400.00.

GNK stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $422.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

