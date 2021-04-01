Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.16

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.16 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.87), with a volume of 123,376 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEMD. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £90.09 million and a PE ratio of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

