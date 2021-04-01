Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Garmin by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 988,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 93,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $131.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

