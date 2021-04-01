GAPS (GAP) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $229.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

