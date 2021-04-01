GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

GameStop (NYSE:GME)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

NYSE GME opened at $189.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

