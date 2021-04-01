Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,824. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,614 shares in the company, valued at $131,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.