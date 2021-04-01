FY2023 EPS Estimates for Volkswagen AG Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Volkswagen in a research note issued on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.