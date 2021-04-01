FY2021 EPS Estimates for Simmons First National Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

SFNC stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Simmons First National by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.