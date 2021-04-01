FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will earn $13.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

