FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

