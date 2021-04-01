FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Boosted by DA Davidson

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

