FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Lowered by Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$4.93 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$6.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.