Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 855 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,160,000 after buying an additional 110,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.22. 60,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,847. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.78. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

