Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.24. 64,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.19 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.