Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 32,010 ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 accounts for 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.50% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $18,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,605,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $902,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.56. 42,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33.

