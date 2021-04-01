Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.12% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.97. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.