Fulcrum Equity Management Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.39. The company had a trading volume of 88,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,821. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.