Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 581 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PEZ traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $88.51. The company had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $97.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.