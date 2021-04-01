freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.53 ($25.32).

FRA:FNTN opened at €20.41 ($24.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €19.31 and its 200-day moving average is €17.73. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

