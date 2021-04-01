Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $30,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after acquiring an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,638,000 after acquiring an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,777.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,959.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,220,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.