Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $28,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 6,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,961 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $17,550,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mattel by 1,807.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 1,050,652 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,003,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,992.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

