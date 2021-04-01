Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $0.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Freddie Mac from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freddie Mac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of FMCC opened at $2.05 on Monday. Freddie Mac has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

