Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.25 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.14.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$8.15 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.92.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

