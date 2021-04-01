Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,320 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $49,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 63,521 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,672. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $321.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.