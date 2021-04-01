Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 211,773 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 70,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.47. 83,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,055. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

